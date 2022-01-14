Subscribe
The Fountainhead Reading Group with Andrew Bernstein

January 14, 2022

Here’s an opportunity to enrich your life with a deep dive into Ayn Rand’s soul-fueling novel The Fountainhead.

It’s the story of Howard Roark—an independent thinker, architect, and innovator, who refuses ever to compromise his principles—and his battle against the collectivist, tradition-oriented, authority-worshiping status quo. Its theme, as Rand put it, is “individualism versus collectivism, not in politics, but in man’s soul.”

Relevant today, wouldn’t you say?

Beginning January 24, renowned Rand scholar Dr. Andrew Bernstein will lead a series of weekly discussions about this rich book and its powerful ideas. Whether you’re reading it for the first time or the tenth, you’ll deepen your understanding and enjoyment of Ayn Rand’s ode to individualism.

Join Dr. Bernstein and readers from all over the world for a series of fun and enlightening discussions about this path-breaking book.

Full scholarships are available to students and young adults aged 29 and under.

For details or to enroll in The Fountainhead Reading Group, click here.

I hope you’ll join the discussion!

