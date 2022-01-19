I’m delighted to announce that one of my favorite authors, Greg McKeown, will speak at TOS-Con 2022: Philosophy for Freedom and Flourishing (June 22–25 in Denver).

Greg’s book Essentialism: The Disciplined Pursuit of Less is the best self-development book I’ve ever read, and I’ve read a lot of them. I’ve used the book in several of my courses at Objective Standard Institute because it integrates seamlessly with the fundamentals of rational philosophy—as does Greg’s latest book, Effortless: Make It Easier to Do What Matters Most, which also is superb. (Both are New York Times bestsellers.)

It’s as if Greg’s books were written by someone explicitly aiming to show how to embrace and apply three fundamentals of Objectivism—the fact of free will, the law of causality, and the law of excluded middle—in order to make your life the best it can be.

Here’s an indication from Essentialism:

There are three deeply entrenched assumptions we must conquer to live the way of the Essentialist: “I have to,” “It’s all important,” and “I can do both.” Like mythological sirens, these assumptions are as dangerous as they are seductive. They draw us in and drown us in shallow waters. To embrace the essence of Essentialism requires we replace these false assumptions with three core truths: “I choose to,” “Only a few things really matter,” and “I can do anything but not everything.” These simple truths awaken us from our nonessential stupor. They free us to pursue what really matters.

Greg’s work not only helps to free you from the trivial many so you can focus on the essential few; it also provides powerful guidance about how to succeed in your pursuit of what matters most.

If you want to flourish, you don’t want to miss Greg’s TOS-Con presentation. It will be life-changing.

Greg joins TOS-Con’s growing list of powerhouse speakers, including Ayaan Hirsi Ali, Peter Boghossian, Yeonmi Park, Wolf von Laer, Zilvinas Silenas, and Timothy Sandefur. Additional speakers and program topics will be announced soon.

In the meantime, save 20% to 50% on registration with Objective Standard Institute's steeply discounted early-bird pricing (now extended to February 28). For details or to register click here.

Scholarships—including travel and hotel expenses—are available to students and young adults aged 18 to 29. Visit OSI's scholarships page for details.

We look forward to seeing you and several hundred liberty-loving, success-oriented people at the most life-enhancing conference of the year!

P.S. I invite you to join the OSI team in Ouray, Colorado—aka "Galt’s Gulch"—for a post-conference vacation and more soul-fueling fun. Details coming soon…