Yeonmi Park and Wolf von Laer will speak at TOS-Con 2022

November 26, 2021

I am delighted to announce that Yeonmi Park and Wolf von Laer will speak at TOS-Con 2022: Philosophy for Freedom and Flourishing.

Yeonmi Park is the author of In Order to Live: A North Korean Girl’s Journey to Freedom, a human rights activist, and a renowned TED speaker on the importance of freedom to human life. Born in North Korea under communist dictatorship in a society devoted to the worship of Kim Jong-Il, Yeonmi and her family escaped and eventually made their way to America. She is now a leading voice of oppressed people around the world. Named one of BBC’s “Top 100 Global Women,” she delivers passionate and deeply personal speeches that have garnered nearly 350 million online views.

Dr. Wolf von Laer is the CEO of Students for Liberty (SFL), a non-profit organization that trains and supports pro-liberty students in the United States and around the world. Wolf received his Ph.D. in Political Economy at King’s College London. He has published several book chapters and a book about central banking. He also has appeared in the Wall Street Journal, Foreign Policy, Forbes, Huffington Post, Bitcoin Magazine, Coindesk, and CSPAN.

Objective Standard Institute will announce additional speakers and topics in the coming days. In the meantime, save 20% to 50% on registration with steeply discounted early-bird pricing (ends January 29). For details or to register click here.

Scholarships—including travel and hotel expenses—are available to students and young adults aged 18 to 29. Visit our scholarships page for details.

We look forward to seeing you and several hundred liberty-loving, success-oriented people at the most life-enhancing conference of the year!

P.S. Objective Standard Institute invite you to join the team in Ouray, Colorado—aka “Galt’s Gulch”—for a post-conference vacation and more soul-fueling fun. Details coming soon…

