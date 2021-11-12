Shame on MIT for Bowing to a Twitter Mob

Massachusetts Institute of Technology canceled geophysicist Dorian Abbot’s lecture about climate and the likelihood of life on other planets after people on Twitter criticized his advocacy of merit-based college admissions.1 The school confessed that its decision was intended “to avoid controversy.” As Abbot explains (using the third person), “A small group of ideologues mounted a Twitter campaign to cancel a distinguished science lecture at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology because they disagreed with some of the political positions the speaker had taken.”

In August 2021, Abbot coauthored a short op-ed advocating that universities admit students based on merit, not “diversity” considerations, and that applicants should be treated as individuals, not members of a group. The op-ed clearly and rationally presents its case and is worth reading in its entirety, but here is a representative snippet: