Subscribe
0 items - $0.00
AnnouncementsTOS-Con News

Join TOS and OSI in Colorado for TOS-Con 2022!

October 22, 2021

I invite you to join TOS, OSI, and hundreds of other life-loving people in Colorado, June 22–25, for TOS-Con 2022: Philosophy for Freedom and Flourishing.

The conference will be held at the Westin Westminster Hotel, just 15 minutes from both Denver and Boulder.

Register now to save 20% to 50%! (Early-bird pricing ends January 29.)

Scholarships are available to students and young adults aged 18–29. Details here.

Also, join us for more awesomeness after the conference in Ouray, CO—the inspiration for “Galt’s Gulch” in Ayn Rand’s Atlas Shrugged. The OSI team will be in The Gulch from June 27 to July 5 (with a special celebration on July 4), in part for a company retreat, and in part to vacation with you in one of the most sublime places in the world. Details about this option will be announced soon. Sign up for updates.

Mark your calendar. Take advantage of the steeply discounted early-bird pricing. And be sure to let your friends know about the most life-enhancing conference of the year.

See you in Colorado!

I invite you to join TOS, OSI, and hundreds of other life-loving people in Colorado, June 22–25, for TOS-Con 2022: Philosophy for Freedom and Flourishing.
Click To Tweet
Join us after TOS-Con 2022 for more awesomeness in Ouray, CO—the inspiration for “Galt’s Gulch” in Ayn Rand’s Atlas Shrugged.
Click To Tweet

You might also like

Craig Biddle

About Craig Biddle

Craig is cofounder and editor in chief of The Objective Standard, cofounder and director of education at Objective Standard Institute, and executive director of Prometheus Foundation. He is the author of Loving Life: The Morality of Self-Interest and the Facts that Support It; Rational Egoism: The Morality for Human Flourishing; and the forthcoming Moral Truths Your Parents, Preachers, and Teachers Don’t Want You to Know. He is currently working on his fourth book, “Thinking in Principles.” For updates on his work, join his mailing list at CraigBiddle.com.

View all articles by Craig Biddle
Return to Top
ad
ad
ad
ad
ad
ad
You have loader more free article(s) this month   |   Already a subscriber? Log in

Thank you for reading
The Objective Standard

Enjoy unlimited access to The Objective Standard for less than $5 per month
See Options
  Already a subscriber? Log in

Pin It on Pinterest