The Spirit of Flight 93

On September 11, 2001, at 10:03 a.m., United Flight 93 ended in a fiery crash in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.1 Passengers had just stopped hijackers likely aiming to destroy the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C.2

Earlier that day, three other teams of jihadists had flown similar suicide missions. Two planes collapsed the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York City. The other crashed into the Pentagon.3

Flight 93 left Boston that morning, bound for San Francisco with thirty-three passengers on board. Most were traveling for work assignments or visits with friends and family.4

But, forty-six minutes into the flight, at 9:28 a.m., four hijackers commandeered the aircraft, killing or incapacitating the pilot, copilot, and a passenger. The hijacker piloting the plane announced, “We have a bomb on board, and we are going back to the airport.”5

Shocked and frightened, passengers now had to grapple with these questions: What was happening? Why? What to do? . . .