Job Opening: Help SFL Advance Ayn Rand’s Ideas Worldwide

Our friends at Students for Liberty (SFL) are seeking an Educational Content Associate to help develop content and run programs teaching people about Ayn Rand’s philosophy, Objectivism.
The deadline for applications is this Friday, August 6.
For details or to apply for the position, visit SFL’s website here.
