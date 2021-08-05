Here’s to Belarus’s Freedom Fighters

On May 23, 2021, the eastern European nation of Belarus attracted international attention by forcing a Ryanair plane to land in its capital city of Minsk while flying through Belarusian airspace. What was the motivation for this command, and what are the ramifications for the freedom of Belarusians?

According to Belarusian authorities, the forced landing was due to a bomb threat from the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas (which has denied issuing any such threat). The flight was traveling from Athens, Greece, to Vilnius, Lithuania, and when it landed in Minsk, two passengers were arrested: dissident Belarusian journalist Roman Protasevich (living in exile in Lithuania) and his girlfriend.1 Protasevich had already been charged with inciting mass unrest, which carries a sentence of up to fifteen years in jail, and he now faces the more serious (but unfounded) charge of engaging in terrorism.2

This is just one instance of many in which Alexander Lukashenko, who’s often called “Europe’s last dictator,” has violated the rights of Belarusians.3 The Belarusian president, who has been in power since 1994, has repeatedly been accused of rigging elections, most notably in 2006 and 2020. . . .

