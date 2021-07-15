Why I’m Traveling Halfway around the World to Attend TOS-Con

When COVID-19 restrictions forced OSI to postpone TOS-Con 2020, I swore that I would come in 2021, no matter what.

Of course, at the time, I assumed that those restrictions would be a dim and distant memory by summer 2021. Sadly not. I live in the United Kingdom, and anyone who has been in the UK, the EU, or other parts of western Europe in the last fourteen days still is not allowed to enter the United States, despite widespread vaccinations on both sides of the Atlantic. If I want to attend TOS-Con 2021, the law would force me to spend at least fourteen days in another country first.

So that’s what I’m doing! I searched long and hard for a place I could affordably travel to, a country that would allow me in and let me live normally for two weeks, from which I would be allowed into America. The only country I could find that fit the bill was Turkey.

Why have I gone to so much trouble? Turkey isn’t the easiest place to spend sixteen days—hardly anyone speaks English, and the heat is overwhelming this time of year. But it’s all worth the trouble if I get to attend TOS-Con 2021 at the end of it.

TOS-Con 2021 is the best opportunity I know of to meet face-to-face with like-minded people—people who share my love of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. People who, like me, want to learn about philosophy for freedom and flourishing, then implement it in their daily lives.

I cannot wait for the chance to listen to fascinating talks; go kayaking on the Charles River; join in dinners, dances, and concerts; meet and shake hands with amazing, vibrant people; and find out what exciting new opportunities and connections I’ll discover while I’m there!

I hope I can look forward to seeing you at TOS-Con 2021. It’s not too late to book your spot, so go ahead while you can, and don’t miss out!

Can’t make the whole conference? Day passes are available. Will I see you there?