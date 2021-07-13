 Integration and Flourishing - The Objective Standard
Integration and Flourishing

July 13, 2021

TOS-Con is just a week away and, as always, it’s been a heck of a process putting it together.

But man is it together! As in: integrated.

This conference will be a massive integration of fundamental philosophic principles, vital truths for understanding and advancing liberty, and practical strategies for living fully and loving life.

Here’s what past attendees say:

“Every session related to the overarching theme. It was like a concerto that built to a climax.” —Terry

“The topics wove together to make a tapestry of ideas that were practical and immediately applicable.” —John

“This conference has changed the way I think about the world . . . [It] will go down as one of my life-changing experiences.” —Lauren

Registration is still open and scholarships are still available.

I hope you’ll join us!

#TOSCon2021 will be a massive integration of fundamental philosophic principles, vital truths for understanding and advancing #liberty, and practical strategies for living fully and loving life.
