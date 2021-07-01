 Important Announcements about TOS-Con 2021 - The Objective Standard
Announcements

Important Announcements about TOS-Con 2021

July 01, 2021

TOS-Con is just three weeks away, and it will be a soul-fuelling blast with more than 300 mask-free lovers of life and liberty!

Here are a few important announcements:

  1. Due to unforeseen circumstances, Isaac Morehouse has to step down from the lineup this year. We will miss him! And we look forward to seeing him at future TOS-Cons.
  2. Mitchell Earl, COO of Praxis, is stepping in for Isaac and will present How to Forge a Meaningful, Self-Directed Career. See a description of his talk here.
  3. The deadline for securing discounted pricing on your hotel room at the Boston Marriott Newton is Monday, July 5. If you’ve not yet booked your room, please do so now to receive the discounted rate. (Scholarship winners: You do not need to book your room, as OSI is taking care of that for you.)

To get the discounted rate of $149 per night, use this special TOS-Con page or call 617-969-1000 and ask for the TOS-Con rate.

  1. Active-Mind Scholarships are still available for young adults aged 18–29. These scholarships cover:
  • Travel expenses (up to $600)
  • Hotel accommodations (4 nights)
  • Admission to the opening and closing banquets & dance.

If you are eligible (18–29), apply now! And if you know others who are eligible, let them know about this amazing opportunity.

  1. If you’ve not yet registered for TOS-Con, what are you waiting for? This conference will be four life-enriching days of intellectual growth, mask-free social engagement, and all-out fun!

Sharpen your mind. Fuel your soul. Excel in life. Fight for liberty.

If these are your goals, this conference is for you.

See you in Boston!

