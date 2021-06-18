Ready to Supercharge your Life?

How long has it been since you’ve had the opportunity to gather with people, network, and have fun?

After more than a year of canceled trips, concerts, conferences, and gatherings of all sorts, I went to a wedding last weekend and a baseball game the day before that—and it felt amazing!

Hopefully, wherever you are, your life is returning to normal. But how would you like to supercharge it?

If you want to sharpen your mind, fuel your soul, and excel in life, I urge you to join me and the 300+ other life-loving people who will be at TOS-Con 2021: Philosophy for Freedom and Flourishing. I recently spoke to a girl who attended TOS-Con 2018 and 2019, and she said it was the best bang for her buck of any conference she’s been to. The first year, she networked and landed a great job. The second year, she met the man whom she recently married.

Who knows who you will meet at TOS-Con? It brings together people of shared values in a way no Zoom meeting can. Come spend four days at the Boston Newton Marriott and learn from top-notch speakers while engaging with people from all walks of life. It may change the rest of your life.

See you soon.

—Jon