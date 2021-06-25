A Note from Newton on Living Fully

Wouldn’t you like to see people’s smiles again? To shake hands, hug, dance, and generally be social . . . without a mask?

I just got back from a couple days at the TOS-Con conference hotel, the Boston Marriott Newton. Now that Massachusetts restrictions have been lifted, I was able to enjoy some face-to-face fun without fear of breaking any edicts.

I went kayaking on the Charles River, just behind the hotel. If you’re coming to TOS-Con in a few weeks, consider getting your morning workout in with a paddle in hand. It was a blast! But bring your sunscreen.

Later, I headed downtown for dinner and drinks. Close by is Moody St., which is closed to traffic, so pedestrians can walk the restaurant and shopping area. You should have seen the line for homemade ice cream at Lizzy’s!

At TOS-Con 2021: Philosophy for Freedom and Flourishing, not only will you engage with Cal Newport, Gloria Alvarez, Jason Hill, and other mind-expanding speakers. You’ll also get to have all the fun that’s been considered taboo—or outlawed—for the last year and a half.

It's time to live fully. Come join the fun!

—Jon