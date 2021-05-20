Michael Crichton: Jurassic Renaissance Man - The Objective Standard

Working inspires inspiration. Keep working. If you succeed, keep working. If you fail, keep working. If you are interested, keep working. If you are bored, keep working. —Michael Crichton
Imagine creating the nation’s number one book, number one movie, and number one television show all in the same year. Michael Crichton (1942–2008) achieved this twice: first in 1995 with The Lost World, Congo, and ER, respectively; and again in 1996 with Airframe, Twister, and ER.1 Twenty-five years later, no other writer has accomplished this.
Hailed as the “Father of the Techno Thriller,” Michael Crichton built a flourishing career as a novelist, screenwriter, director, and producer that lasted more than forty years. During this time, he completed eighteen major novels—most of which were instant best sellers—developed more than a dozen into blockbuster films, and collaborated with some of Hollywood’s greatest artists.2 By the time of his death at age sixty-six, his novels had sold more than two hundred million copies. Today, he is still best known around the world for writing Jurassic Park.3
How It All Began
Born John Michael Crichton in Chicago as the oldest of four children, he grew up on Long Island. He developed an interest in writing at an early age, inspired by his father, who was a journalist for Advertising Age.4 Crichton recalled, “I was the weird kid who wrote extra assignments the teacher didn’t ask for. I just did it because I liked writing so much. I was tall [Crichton grew to 6 foot 9] and gangly and awkward and I needed to escape, I guess.”5 By age fourteen, he had written his first published piece in the New York Times, which was about his trip to Sunset Crater, a volcanic national monument in Arizona.6 . . .
