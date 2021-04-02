 We the Living vs. Lockdowns - The Objective Standard
We the Living vs. Lockdowns

April 02, 2021

Until two years ago, I wrestled with negative self-talk that hampered my ability to enjoy my life. But I triumphed. I put the harmful thoughts behind me and started thriving. That was, until a pandemic swept the globe, and the United Kingdom, like many countries the world over, responded by locking down its population. Seeing the resignation with which so many accepted the situation nearly brought me back to disillusionment. Fortunately, I found inspiration in a book with many parallels to our present situation—a book that taught me to smile at life’s tremendous possibilities and gave me strength to fight for that vision: Ayn Rand’s We the Living. . . .

Andreea Mincu

About Andreea Mincu

Andreea Mincu is a freelance writer with a degree in film production. She recently finished writing her first novel.

