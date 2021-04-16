The Anti-Progress Crusade against Flight - The Objective Standard

On April 10, 2021, the French National Assembly voted to ban short-haul flights on routes where a train journey taking less than two and a half hours is available, in order to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from aircraft.1 This came days after the same French government bailed out the privately owned Air France-KLM, which, like most airlines around the world, has been on its knees since COVID-19 lockdowns virtually destroyed international air travel.

The French government’s ban, if it passes the senate, will deprive travelers of choice and harm already-struggling airlines. The train services that the government hopes passengers will use instead are largely operated by SNCF (Société Nationale des Chemins de Fer Français), owned by the French government.

SNCF is well-known in France for its unreliability; its employees have gone on strike at least once every year since 1947.2 . . .