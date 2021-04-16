OSI’s May Courses for Life, Liberty, and Happiness - The Objective Standard

Objective Standard Institute (OSI) has announced its May courses, which include:
- Your Supersystem for Flourishing, with Robert Begley (begins May 4)
- Henry Hazlitt Meets Ayn Rand: Economics and Objectivism, with Ray Niles (begins May 5)
- Introduction to Ayn Rand’s Philosophy for Loving Life, with yours truly (begins May 6).
For more information on the courses or to enroll, visit OSI Courses.
Full scholarships to OSI courses are available to students and young adults aged 29 and under.
If you are interested in taking a course, or if you know someone who might be, I encourage you to enroll or apply for a scholarship soon, as these courses fill up fast.
I hope to see you and your friends in OSI’s May courses!
@ObjStdInstitute's May Courses include Your Supersystem for Flourishing, #HenryHazlitt Meets #AynRand: Economics and #Objectivism, and Introduction to #AynRand’s Philosophy for Loving Life.
