 OSI’s May Courses for Life, Liberty, and Happiness - The Objective Standard
Subscribe
0 items - $0.00
Announcements

OSI’s May Courses for Life, Liberty, and Happiness

April 16, 2021

Objective Standard Institute (OSI) has announced its May courses, which include:

For more information on the courses or to enroll, visit OSI Courses.

Full scholarships to OSI courses are available to students and young adults aged 29 and under.

If you are interested in taking a course, or if you know someone who might be, I encourage you to enroll or apply for a scholarship soon, as these courses fill up fast.

I hope to see you and your friends in OSI’s May courses!

@ObjStdInstitute's May Courses include Your Supersystem for Flourishing, #HenryHazlitt Meets #AynRand: Economics and #Objectivism, and Introduction to #AynRand’s Philosophy for Loving Life.
Click To Tweet

You might also like

Craig Biddle

About Craig Biddle

Craig is cofounder and editor of The Objective Standard, cofounder and director of education at Objective Standard Institute, and executive director of Prometheus Foundation. He is the author of Loving Life: The Morality of Self-Interest and the Facts that Support It; Rational Egoism: The Morality for Human Flourishing; and the forthcoming Moral Truths Your Parents, Preachers, and Teachers Don’t Want You to Know. He is currently working on his fourth book, “Thinking in Principles.”

View all posts by Craig Biddle
Return to Top
ad
ad
ad
ad
You have loader more free article(s) this month   |   Already a subscriber? Log in

Thank you for reading
The Objective Standard

Enjoy unlimited access to The Objective Standard for less than $5 per month
See Options
  Already a subscriber? Log in

Pin It on Pinterest