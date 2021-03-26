 Heard the news? TOS-Con’s early-bird discounts have been extended! - The Objective Standard
AnnouncementsTOS-Con News

Heard the news? TOS-Con’s early-bird discounts have been extended!

March 26, 2021

Because of the uncertainty caused by the lockdowns, early-bird pricing for TOS-Con 2021 (July 21–24) has been extended through April 30—so you can still save 20% to 50%.

This year’s speakers and program include:

Also, there will be a concert on the lawn, kayaking on the Charles River, visits to Boston’s museums and attractions, and the immense pleasure of engaging with active-minded people who are committed to loving life.

If you are eager to return to living fully, TOS-Con is for you.

Here’s what attendees say:

“The intellectual development I experienced is immeasurable.” —Oscar

“The topics wove together to make a fascinating tapestry of ideas that were practical and immediately applicable.” —John

“This conference changed the way I think about the world. It will go down as one of my life-changing experiences.” —Lauren

“[TOS-Con] really inspired me to reflect on how I live my life and how I want to live it, and to put more work into my aspirations. I’m so grateful for the experience. Thank you!” —Kenna

Scholarships are available for young adults aged 18–29.

I hope you’ll join us for the most life-enhancing conference of the year!

If you want to have a good time, meet interesting people, and learn powerful practices for flourishing, then I highly recommend TOS-Con.
