Heard the news? TOS-Con’s early-bird discounts have been extended! - The Objective Standard

Because of the uncertainty caused by the lockdowns, early-bird pricing for TOS-Con 2021 (July 21–24) has been extended through April 30—so you can still save 20% to 50%.
This year’s speakers and program include:
- Cal Newport on “Your Superpower for Success in a Distracted World”
- Gloria Álvarez on ”Capitalism: The Social System for Human Flourishing”
- Isaac Morehouse on “Ins and Outs of Start-Ups”
- Jason Hill on “Racism: Real, Imagined, and Inverted”
- Timothy Sandefur on “A Brush with John Singer Sargent”
- Andrew Bernstein on “Heroes of Philosophy”
- Doug McGuff on “Physical Conditioning for a Lifetime of Flourishing”
- Eric Daniels on “History: Who Needs It”
- David Crawford on “Music and Life”
- C. Bradley Thompson and Timothy Sandefur on “America’s Revolutionary Ideas: Their History and Future”
- Rajshree Agarwal on “Designing Your Life around a Central Purpose”
- Jon Hersey on “Benjamin Franklin’s Principles for Freedom and Flourishing”
- Yours Truly on “Do Process: A Strategy for Thriving” and “Secular Spirituality: The Nature and Nurture of Your Mind and Soul”
- Plus breakout sessions on Lindy Hop (with David Crawford), Fitness Training (Chad Morris), Freelancing (Tim White), Romantic Art (Jon Wos), and more.
Also, there will be a concert on the lawn, kayaking on the Charles River, visits to Boston’s museums and attractions, and the immense pleasure of engaging with active-minded people who are committed to loving life.
If you are eager to return to living fully, TOS-Con is for you.
Here’s what attendees say:
“The intellectual development I experienced is immeasurable.” —Oscar
“The topics wove together to make a fascinating tapestry of ideas that were practical and immediately applicable.” —John
“This conference changed the way I think about the world. It will go down as one of my life-changing experiences.” —Lauren
“[TOS-Con] really inspired me to reflect on how I live my life and how I want to live it, and to put more work into my aspirations. I’m so grateful for the experience. Thank you!” —Kenna
Scholarships are available for young adults aged 18–29.
I hope you’ll join us for the most life-enhancing conference of the year!
