Per-Worker Productivity Compared: Fossil Fuels versus Wind and Solar - The Objective Standard

If the wager were $1,000, which of the following would you say is true?

Per worker, employees at fossil fuel companies produce somewhat more electricity than those at wind and solar energy companies. Workers in both industries produce roughly the same amount of electricity per worker. Employees at wind and solar energy companies produce somewhat more electricity per worker than those at fossil fuel energy companies. None of the above.

The answer is important because electricity is required for just about everything we do, whether cooking food, operating on a heart, or simply reading a book at night. Electricity fuels civilization; it must be abundant, affordable, and reliable in order for humans to flourish.

Supporters of wind and solar energy present these industries as modern, competitive, and poised to replace fossil fuels in a “great energy transition.” One of their “selling points” is that generating so-called renewable energy creates more jobs. Indeed, it does—but is this a pro or a con? . . .