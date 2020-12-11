Was Breonna Taylor a Victim of Systemic Racism? - The Objective Standard

Aaron is a fellow and research associate at Objective Standard Institute. He focuses on advocating and fostering individualism, independent thinking, and rational self-interest among inner-city minority youths. Aaron holds a PhD in philosophy from the University of California, Irvine.

The rioters were self-righteously indignant, claiming an injustice had occurred. Tamika Palmer, Taylor’s mother, said, “The police and law were not made to protect us Black and brown women.” 3 As a result of the grand jury’s decision, Palmer has “no faith in the legal system.” 4 Benjamin Crump, Palmer’s lawyer, shares this perspective. Crump said that the grand jury’s decision is an example of systemic racism that persists in America. 5 . . .

On September 23, 2020, the Jefferson County Grand Jury decided that officers Jonathan Mattingly, Brett Hankison, and Myles Cosgrove would not face criminal charges for the death of Breonna Taylor. 1 Shortly after, rioters and looters took to the streets to express their rage by smashing windows, burning buildings, and shooting two police officers. 2

