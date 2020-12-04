Discovering the Good: Morality, and Where It Comes From - The Objective Standard

On December 14 at 2:00 pm ET, the Ayn Rand Centre UK will host a discussion with Craig Biddle and Douglas Murray on the nature and source of morality.

Here’s an indication of what’s in store:

A sign of a society in disarray is the inability to agree on basic values or to understand what constitutes the good and the bad. The Left has been attempting to monopolize the moral high ground, preaching equality and justice, whereas conservatives are attempting to fight back, mobilizing notions such as tradition and individual responsibility. Each side sees the culture wars of today as a fight of good against evil. The question remains though: What is the good, and how does one arrive at it? Does it come from god, from society, from convention, from nature, from individual whim, or from something else? Join us for a discussion on the source and nature of morality with Craig Biddle, author of Loving Life: The Morality of Self-Interest and the Facts that Support it, and Douglas Murray, author of The Madness of Crowds: Gender, Race and Identity.

The Zoom call for this event is open to ARCUK members only. Memberships are available here. The event will be livestreamed on YouTube here.