Chernobyl, by Craig Mazin - The Objective Standard

Screenwriting by Craig Mazin

Starring Jared Harris, Stellan Skarsgård, Emily Watson

Production Company: Home Box Office (HBO), Sister Pictures, Sky Television, The Mighty Mint, Word Games

Rated TV-MA

Running time 330 min

Author’s note: This review contains spoilers.

On the evening of May 2, 1986, my sister and I were doing homework in our room when my mother rushed in, telling us to pack our things. She took us to the train station and bribed a conductor to get us on a train to Moscow. We’d live in a stranger’s home near Moscow for the next four months. Our home in Kyiv was no longer safe because, one week prior and only sixty miles up the river, Chernobyl’s nuclear reactor No. 4 had exploded. Officials had announced that everything was under control, but in the days that followed people inferred the truth, which led to panic and to a frenzy of parents trying to get their children as far away from the area as possible. . . .