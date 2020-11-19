 Five Phenomenal Long-Form Rock Songs - The Objective Standard
Subscribe
0 items - $0.00
Mark Knopfler performs in Helsinki, Finland. Photo by Aija Lehtonen.
Arts & Culture

Five Phenomenal Long-Form Rock Songs

November 19, 2020 In Winter 2020

Many people think of classical music as high art and rock music as lowbrow music for the masses. Whereas classical music supposedly is complex and requires patience and understanding to appreciate, rock music is simple and easily accessible. However, in my opinion, some of the best music combines elements of both.

Here are five long-form progressive rock songs that I think demonstrate this point. These are not typical “songs,” but lengthy compositions built from several distinct movements that form an integrated whole. Like many classical symphonies, each movement tells a different part of an overarching story.

Each of these compositions is highly complex, requiring enormous technical skill and years of practice to perform, as can be seen when watching live performances of these songs. Nonetheless, these are examples of rock music. Each piece has lyrics you can sing along to, instrumental parts you can picture yourself playing, and a rhythm you can follow. They combine elements of classical music with elements of popular music—they’re accessible, modern, and powerful, while also being intricate, grandiose, and rich in stylistic variety. . . .

You might also like

Thomas Walker

About Thomas Walker

Thomas Walker is an assistant editor of The Objective Standard. He holds a master’s degree in music from Oxford Brookes University. His hobbies and interests include travel, aviation, photography, and science.

View all posts by Thomas Walker

Endnotes

1. Songfacts.com entry for Telegraph Road, https://www.songfacts.com/facts/dire-straits/telegraph-road (accessed November 12, 2020).

2. Kory Grow, “Rush’s Alex Lifeson on 40 Years of ‘2112’: ‘It Was Our Protest Album,’” Rolling Stone, March 29, 2016, https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-news/rushs-alex-lifeson-on-40-years-of-2112-it-was-our-protest-album-177351/ (accessed November 9, 2020).

Return to Top
ad
ad
ad
ad
loader more free article(s) this month | Already a subscriber? Log in

Thank you for reading The Objective Standard

Enjoy unlimited access starting at $59 per year.
See Options
Already a subscriber? Log in

Pin It on Pinterest