FEE Launches Webinars and Workshops for High Schoolers - The Objective Standard

AnnouncementsEducation & Parenting

FEE Launches Webinars and Workshops for High Schoolers

October 16, 2020

Our friends at the Foundation for Economic Education have launched an exciting new program, partnering with experts and top professors to bring high-quality instruction to high schoolers across the country. Topics include “Covid Implications and the Future Economic Landscape,” “Personal Finance,” “Government/Civics,” “Pivotal Moments in American History,” “Leadership/Communication,” “College & Career Readiness,” “Entrepreneurship,” and more. Educators and groups with at least twenty students may book a custom webinar at FEE.org/Classroom while Fall slots are still available or email [email protected] with questions.

