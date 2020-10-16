FEE Launches Webinars and Workshops for High Schoolers - The Objective Standard

Our friends at the Foundation for Economic Education have launched an exciting new program, partnering with experts and top professors to bring high-quality instruction to high schoolers across the country. Topics include “Covid Implications and the Future Economic Landscape,” “Personal Finance,” “Government/Civics,” “Pivotal Moments in American History,” “Leadership/Communication,” “College & Career Readiness,” “Entrepreneurship,” and more. Educators and groups with at least twenty students may book a custom webinar at FEE.org/Classroom while Fall slots are still available or email [email protected] with questions.
Click To Tweet