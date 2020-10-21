Blazing Saddles, Directed by Mel Brooks - The Objective Standard

Written by Mel Brooks, Norman Steinberg, Andrew Bergman, Richard Pryor, and Alan Uger

Starring Cleavon Little, Gene Wilder, Slim Pickens, Mel Brooks, and Harvey Korman

Released by Warner Bros., 1974

Rated R for crude and sexual humor, some racial epithets, and comic violence

Running time: 93 minutes

Author’s note: This review contains spoilers for Blazing Saddles.

Blazing Saddles tells the story of a black sheriff whose heroic deeds overcome the racial bigotry of a small town, and it satirizes some of the tropes common in Western films.

The story is about a conniving politician, Hedley Lamarr (played by Harvey Korman), and his scheme to take over the small western town of Rock Ridge. After a failed attempt to drive off the residents leaves the sheriff and deputy dead, Lamarr convinces the governor (played by Mel Brooks) to appoint the black man, Bart (played by Cleavon Little), as sheriff, believing that the people of Rock Ridge won’t tolerate a black sheriff and will drive him out, thus leaving the town defenseless. Although the new sheriff does initially face hostility, through persistence and with help from the town drunk, Jim “the Waco kid” (played by Gene Wilder), he eventually earns the trust and acceptance of the townspeople and thwarts Lamarr’s nefarious plans.

Black characters do not feature widely in Westerns, and when they are included, they typically play menial, supporting roles. Not so in Blazing Saddles. Bart is an intelligent, well-spoken black man who does not cower in the face of discrimination. His bearing contrasts with many of the white antagonists who are portrayed as bumbling idiots, often to hilarious effect. In one scene near the beginning, the sheriff introduces himself to the townspeople, who, in turn, whip out their pistols and aim at him, prepared to shoot. In response, Bart draws his own pistol and holds himself hostage, putting the townspeople on the defensive. In another scene, a brute with freakish strength terrorizes the town but is easily subdued by Bart, who tricks him into opening a box of candy filled with explosives, à la Looney Tunes.

Blazing Saddles extols heroism and does so in a way that makes fun of backward aspects of American culture and of silly elements of the Western genre itself. It is filled with anachronisms that subvert the serious tones often associated with Westerns. These include Nazis, medieval executioners, musical numbers, and gun-toting Methodists. The movie also breaks the fourth wall on several occasions. In fact, the climax leverages this technique in hilarious fashion; don’t worry—I won’t spoil this part!

Consistent with the film’s setting, several characters make liberal use of the n-word, and the film contains other suggestive elements that some may find offensive. However, these are purposeful, helping to show how absurd and ridiculous racism is.

Blazing Saddles, through humor and satire, tackles the pernicious reality of racism and shows that a man’s reasoning mind and heroic deeds can overcome bigotry and prejudice. The movie is funny, wacky, and zany. If you’re up for some laughter, Blazing Saddles is a blazing good time.